Traders increased their open interest positions in Gold futures markets for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by more than 21K contracts and reaching the largest single day build since mid-June according to flash data from CME Group. Volume followed suit and also rose for the third consecutive session, now by 7.4K contracts.
Gold now looks to $1,990/oz
Thursday’s positive price action in gold prices was on the back of the continuation of the uptrend in open interest and volume, opening the door to extra gains and with the next target at the September peaks in the $1,990 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
