Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 23.7K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, increased for the second straight session, now by almost 33.4K contracts.
Gold now targets $1,765/oz
Gold extended the recovery on Friday amidst rising open interest and volume, therefore opening the door to the continuation of the move up to, initially, the 2020 highs in the $1,760/65 band per ounce in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises after charting biggest single-day losing run in two months
EUR/USD rises alongside gains in the US stock futures. Risk assets, however, are not out of the woods yet as virus concerns and geopolitical tensions linger. The data calendar is light and focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD snaps four-day losing streak to recover from monthly low towards 1.2400
GBP/USD stretches pullback moves from 1.2336, questions further bearish bias. UK Chancellor Sunak targets VAT to combat COVID-19, British PM Johnson will unveil guidelines to further ease lockdown restrictions. Brexit, virus updates, UK CBI survey data eyed.
Gold: Jumps to one-month high
Gold is better bid at press time with technical charts reporting bullish patterns. The daily chart MACD and the signal line are reporting a falling channel breakout and the hourly price chart is showing a symmetrical triangle breakout.
WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00
WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.
S&P 500 futures reverse the bearish opening gap, not out of the woods yet
Following a bearish opening gap of about 120-pips on Monday, the S&P 500 futures reverse a part of the early decline. The bears, however, remain in control amid broad risk-aversion, mainly triggered by a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide, intensifying the second-wave fears.