Gold Futures: Further gains likely near-term

CME Group’s preliminary figures for Gold futures markets noted traders increased their open interest positions by around 8.8K contracts on Thursday. In the same line, volume went up by around 27.7K contracts.
Gold now looks to $1,800
Thursday’s uptick in Gold prices was on the back of rising open interest and volume, opening the door to extra gains in the very near-term. Against this, and with the metal already flirting with the key $1,760 level, further upside is expected to target the $1,800 mark per ounce troy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
