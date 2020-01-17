According to first readings of Gold futures markets from CME Group, investors scaled back their open interest positions by around 5.5K contracts on Thursday. Volume followed suit and decreased for the third session in a row, this time by around 62.6K contracts.
Gold: solid support lies around $1,550/oz
Thursday’s negative performance of Gold was amidst lower open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness that extra retracements look unlikely in the near-term. That said, solid contention has so far emerged in the $1,550 area for the time being.
EUR/USD retains heavy tone despite upbeat China data
The single currency remains under pressure on Friday even though China's Industrial Production experienced a bounce in December. A deeper slide may be seen in EUR/USD if the US Industrial Production for December, due at 14:15 GMT, blows past expectations.
GBP/USD on the backfoot below 1.3100 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak on Friday. Brexit challenges, USD recovery seem to disappoint the cable buyers. Traders await monthly UK Retail Sales data for fresh impulse.
Forex Today: Sluggish China GDP offsets trade deal optimism; UK Retail Sales eyed
The overnight upbeat risk tone steadied in Friday’s Asian trading after sluggish Chinese Q4 GDP growth numbers offset the US-China trade deal and strong US Retail Sales data-led optimism.
Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November
A gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over.
USD/JPY clings to minor gains around 110.20
USD/JPY's intraday charts are reporting bullish exhaustion. The ongoing pullback could be extended to 110.00 or lower as key indicators are reporting weakening of bullish momentum. The 4-hour chart RSI is diverging in favor of the bears.