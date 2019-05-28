Gold: Failure to cross immediate resistances please sellers amid USD recovery

- The bullion trades below technical resistances amid greenback strength.
- The US traders’ response to the latest market catalysts and second-tier data will be in the spotlight.
Not only 50-day and 200-day SMA but failure to cross immediate descending trend-channel and the US Dollar (USD) recovery also portray the yellow metal’s weakness that drags it to $1283.40 ahead of the European open on Tuesday.
Prices have been lackluster on Monday as the absence of the US and the UK traders from markets dimmed reaction to the EU Parliament results.
However, the greenback was on a recovery mode as the the rise of eurosceptic parties and victory of the Brexit party weakened the Euro (EUR) and the British Pound (GBP) respectively.
It should also be noted that the absence of negative statements from the US President Donald Trump’s Japan visit took over the news conveying Mr. Trump’s likeliness of having no trade deal with China.
The US 10-year treasury yield, known as the global risk barometer, is in the negative region to 2.306% after observing a halt of yesterday.
Investors may now await fresh directives from the US players’ reaction to the latest political, trade-related news report. Few second-tier data relating to the US housing, manufacturing and consumer sentiment are also on the cards.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst, Ross J. Burland, spots sustained trading beyond 20-DMA and bullish stochastic as reasons to aim for $1290:
Bulls can target the 61.8% Fibo at 1290 ahead of 1297 as the trend line/channel resistance. 1303 is recent swing fractal high. A re-run of the downside, however, will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262. Below there, the 200 DMA is located at 1257 while 1251 marks the 10th Dec swing highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
