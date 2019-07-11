Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Risk appetite and higher US yields weigh on XAU/USD.

Gold falls more than $15, cuts to half yesterday’s gains.

Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields. Risk appetite weighs on the metal and also on JPY and CHF.

During the Asian session, gold reached a 1-week high at $1426.90/oz. After spending a few hours above $1420 it broke lower and accelerated to the downside. US inflation data also added pressure. During the American session bottomed at $1408 and as of writing it is hovering around $1410, down almost $15 from yesterday’s close.

Today’s slide cut to half Wednesday’s gains when it jumped from $1394 after Fed’s Chair Powell comments that reinforced rate cut expectations. US yields on Thursday are rising significantly back to yesterday’s highs. The 10-year stands at 2.10% after opening the day at 2.04%. In Wall Street, the DOW JONES gains 0.75%, and the S&P 500 trades at 3,000 up 0.24%, near all-time-highs.

Limited under $1,425

From a technical perspective, the area around $1,420/25 continues to be a critical resistance. XAU/USD traded on top, but it failed to post a daily close above. If it manages to consolidate at higher levels, it would point to further gains. On the flip side, $1,405 and $1,399 are the immediate support levels. The critical one stands at $1,391 the 20-day moving average. A close below could trigger further corrective moves.