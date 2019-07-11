Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

- Risk appetite and higher US yields weigh on XAU/USD.
- Gold falls more than $15, cuts to half yesterday’s gains.
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields. Risk appetite weighs on the metal and also on JPY and CHF.
During the Asian session, gold reached a 1-week high at $1426.90/oz. After spending a few hours above $1420 it broke lower and accelerated to the downside. US inflation data also added pressure. During the American session bottomed at $1408 and as of writing it is hovering around $1410, down almost $15 from yesterday’s close.
Today’s slide cut to half Wednesday’s gains when it jumped from $1394 after Fed’s Chair Powell comments that reinforced rate cut expectations. US yields on Thursday are rising significantly back to yesterday’s highs. The 10-year stands at 2.10% after opening the day at 2.04%. In Wall Street, the DOW JONES gains 0.75%, and the S&P 500 trades at 3,000 up 0.24%, near all-time-highs.
Limited under $1,425
From a technical perspective, the area around $1,420/25 continues to be a critical resistance. XAU/USD traded on top, but it failed to post a daily close above. If it manages to consolidate at higher levels, it would point to further gains. On the flip side, $1,405 and $1,399 are the immediate support levels. The critical one stands at $1,391 the 20-day moving average. A close below could trigger further corrective moves.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1410.76
|Today Daily Change
|-8.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1418.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1356.57
|Daily SMA50
|1311.69
|Daily SMA100
|1308.19
|Daily SMA200
|1277.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1419
|Previous Daily Low
|1390.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1436.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1382.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1407.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1401.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1399.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1380.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1370.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1428.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1438.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1457.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.