Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $3,560

- Gold continues to push higher, sets new all-time-high.
- The US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure after employment-related data.
- XAU/USD remains on track to end the seventh consecutive trading day in positive territory.
Gold extended its uptrend in the second half of the day on Wednesday and touched a new record-high above $3,560. At the time of press, XAU/USD was trading near $3,560, rising 0.85% on a daily basis. For the week, Gold is already up more than 3%.
Gold benefits from renewed USD weakness
Gold capitalized on safe-haven flows on Tuesday and gained more than 1.5%. The intense selloff seen in global bond markets, alongside the bearish action in major equity indexes, caused investors to seek refuge.
Although bond markets are relatively stable on Wednesday, Gold (XAU/USD) preserves its bullish momentum as the US Dollar (USD) stays under selling pressure.
The data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that Job Openings declined to 7.18 million in July from 7.35 million in June (revised from 7.43 million). This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 7.4 million and revived concerns over worsening conditions in the US labor market ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated employment report.
Reflecting the renewed USD weakness, the USD index was last seen losing 0.25% on the day.
In a report published earlier in the day, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong explained that prospects of the Federal Reserve cutting rates, risk of geopolitical tensions persisting for longer and chatters of central banks purchasing Gold were some of the factors driving the prices higher.
"We still continue to watch the price action – if it manages to close above 3500 on weekly and monthly frequency, next resistances are at $3,600, $3,750, and $3,890 levels. Supports are at $3,390 (21-day Moving Average), $3,360 (50-day Moving Average)," they added.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up pace and hits daily highs beyond 1.1670 post-JOLTS
EUR/USD now gathers extra steam and advances to daily tops past 1.1670 following a knee-jerk in the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback now loses impulse after the US JOLTS report came in short of expectations at 7.181 million in July. Next of note on the US calendar will be the release of the Fed Beige Book.
GBP/USD retargets 1.3450 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD maintains its upside bias unchanged and now approaches the 1.3450 zone, or daily peaks. Cable’s move higher comes in response to further selling pressure on the Greenback after disheartening US data.
Gold looks to consolidate around $3,560
Gold sticks to its constructive tone on Wednesday, trading near its record highs around the $3,560 zone per troy ounce. The cautious market posture continues to boost the demand for the yellow metal as investors become more worried about global fiscal health in the aftermath of the current bond market upheaval.
JOLTS Job Openings set to show a mild decline in July, showing weaker US labor market conditions
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Wednesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.