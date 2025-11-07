TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold ETFs continued to attract inflows in October – Commerzbank

Gold ETFs continued to attract inflows in October – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Yesterday, the World Gold Council published data on Gold ETFs in October, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Gold ETF holdings reach five-year high in October

"Their holdings rose by a further 55 tons to reach a five-year high of 3,892 tons. This was the fifth consecutive month and ninth month this year with net inflows, which have totaled just under 674 tons since the beginning of the year. Inflows in October were driven by ETFs in North America and Asia, while ETFs registered in Europe recorded outflows for the first time in five months. These were concentrated in the United Kingdom and Germany."

"The world's largest Gold ETF in the US recorded the strongest inflows. It is also striking that four of the top six ETFs with inflows are from China. Chinese ETFs recorded inflows of 34 tons in October, which was almost equal to the outflows in Europe. This meant that ETF demand shifted from Europe to China in October. Bloomberg's ETF data had already indicated outflows from European ETFs."

"Because Chinese ETFs are not included in this data, net inflows into ETFs tracked by Bloomberg in October were significantly lower than those reported by the WGC, at less than 10 tons. In the WGC's data for the first 10 months, net inflows are dominated by the US. China follows at a considerable distance, with Europe in third place. It is noticeable that Germany ranks well behind, lagging behind India and Japan."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD hits weekly highs near 1.1570 ahead of US U-Mich

EUR/USD is clinching its third consecutive daily advance, hitting new weekly highs around 1.1570 on the back of the continuation of the correction in the US Dollar. In the meantime, markets remain cautious as traders look ahead to the US U-Mich Consumer Sentiment data for November.

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD looks mildly offered around 1.3130

GBP/USD is under some selling pressure on Friday but is still holding above 1.3100 after two straight days of agins. Cable’s recovery has stalled, with the Sterling struggling to find support following the BoE’s dovish hold earlier in the week.

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold clings to daily gains, challenges $4,000

Gold is now giving away some of its earlier gains and challenges the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. A softer risk tone is helping the precious metal stay supported, but the upside appears limited as investors remain unsure whether the Fed will deliver another rate cut in December.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers