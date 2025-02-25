- An outlier day for Gold this Tuesday with losses on the quote board.
- The Trump administration seeks to corner China and toughens its semiconductor restrictions.
- Gold heads back to $2,935, though remains to look heavy with an overall market rout.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) has hit a new all-time high on Monday at $2,956, just hours before the Trump administration issued more details on upcoming tariffs. The precious metal trades at around $2,940 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump’s administration communicated it plans to impose more limitations on China’s technological developments. A tougher stance on semiconductor restrictions and pressuring other allies to corner China is part of that strategy.
The news creates a negative tone in markets this Tuesday. Traders are fleeing into bonds as a safe haven, which is pressuring yields for more downside (inverse correlation bond price to yield). Equities are also being slaughtered, with red numbers across the board from Asia to Europe, including US equity futures. Except for three Federal Reserve (Fed) members who are set to speak, not much is expected on Tuesday ahead of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) due on Friday.
Daily digest market movers: Fed remains silent
- The Trump administration plans to expand its limitations on China's technological developments, including tougher semiconductor curbs and pressuring allies to install restrictions on China's chip industry. Trump’s goal is to prevent China from developing a domestic semiconductor industry that could boost its AI and military capabilities, Bloomberg reports.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows an uptick in chances for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June by 25 basis points (bps), growing to 50.0%, while odds for a rate pause have diminished to only 32.6%, backed by the drop in US yields this Tuesday.
- Investors are looking ahead to January’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed preferred inflation gauge, set to release on Friday, for clues on monetary policy, with the indicator expected to cool to its slowest since June, Reuters reports.
- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will give a speech on key financial stability issues in New Haven, Connecticut, United States at 16:45 GMT.
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will give a speech called "Inflation Then and Now", followed by a Q&A at an event hosted by the Rotary Club of Richmond, expected around 18:00 GMT.
- At 21:15 GMT, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Lorie Logan will speak on the future of the central bank balance sheet at the Bank of England's annual BEAR research conference in London, United Kingdom.
Technical Analysis: US session to become interesting
A quick drop below the daily Pivot Point near $2,943 is signalling a bit of an issue for Gold on Tuesday. Selling pressure is present, and it looks like buyers already tried to get Gold back above the daily Pivot in early Asian trading but failed. The S1 support at $2,930 has held for now, though once that level breaks, the S2 support only comes in at $2,908.
On the upside, the all-time high at $2,956 remains the main level to watch. On the way up, the daily R1 resistance at $2,964 comes in after that. Further up, the R2 resistance stands at $2,977 before considering the $3,000 mark.
On the downside, the S1 support comes in at $2,930, which roughly coincides with Monday’s low in the US session. In case that level does not hold, the $2,900 big figure comes into play with the S2 support at $2,908.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.0500 on Trump’s tariff uncertainty
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0500 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair suffers from a sustained US Dollar recovvery-led by US President Trump's conflicting messages on tariffs. Traders now look to the ECB Minutes, US GDP revision and Trump-speak for impetus.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2700 amid US Dollar strength
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2700 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar strength and cautious mood, amid US President Trump's tariff uncertainty, weigh down on the pair ahead of key US macro releases and more Trump talks.
Gold falls on Trump creating more confusion about tariffs
Gold’s price faces strong selling pressure and extends this week’s correction to hit a ten-day low near $2,880 on Thursday. The leg lower comes after US President Donald Trump cast doubts and confusion during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday about what levies will be applied, when, and to which countries.
Solana Price Forecast: DTCC lists first SOL futures ETF, will it avert $130 breakdown?
Solana price tumbled from $172 to $134 this week as FTX estate’s impending token unlock looms ahead despite early gains from a new SOL ETF listing.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.