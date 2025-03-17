- Gold trades just below $3,000 at the start of this week after posting a fresh all-time high on Friday.
- Traders brace for an eventful week with geopolitics and the Federal Reserve decision.
- Gold could hit $3,020 in the near term, with UBS joining BNP in its projections for $3,200.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) trades sub $3,000, near $2,992 at the time of writing on Monday following Friday’s take-profit-led correction after hitting a fresh all-time high of $3,005. Traders are bracing for a rather eventful week with the German Bundestag set to vote on the defense spending plan, which would boost the European industry by €1 trillion, on Tuesday. On that same day, United States (US) President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on a possible peace deal for Ukraine.
As if that is not enough, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convene on Tuesday and Wednesday before issuing its latest monetary policy decision. Traders will be eager to see how every FOMC member will vote and pencil in forward guidance on the Dot Plot curve. Expectations are for no change in the monetary policy, while expectations for a rate cut in May or June constantly increase and decrease day over day.
Daily digest market movers: Difficult reading
- President Trump said he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as the US presses for an end to fighting in Ukraine and European nations rush to bolster their support for Kyiv, Bloomberg reports. Trump confirmed that the discussion will be about territory and dividing up certain assets, and there is "a very good chance" for a deal.
- UBS Group AG became the latest bank to raise its price outlook for Gold on increasing chances of a protracted global trade war, a scenario analysts expect will continue to drive investors to scoop up more of the precious metal haven asset. UBS sees the same level as BNP, with Gold trading at $3,200 in the second quarter.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool sees a 99.0% chance for no interest rate changes in the upcoming Fed meeting on Wednesday. The chances of a rate cut at the May 7 meeting currently stand at 27.5%.
Technical Analysis: Another call for $3,200
The $3,000 mark is now the main beacon going forward and needs to hold ground at one point. Seeing the steep surge to a fresh all-time high last week, it is still quite good for the precious metal to fall below the level briefly and allow traders to reenter at a lower price. Once the $3,000 level starts to hold and does not allow any excursion below it, traders can gear up for $3,100 and $3,200 in a couple of weeks or months.
The new all-time high at $3,004 reached on Friday is the first level to beat once $3,000 is reclaimed again. That mentioned psychologically important $3,000 level faces a double challenge on Monday, with the R1 resistance coming in at $2,999 to reinforce this area. Intraday traders might use this zone to scalp some profit, as the R2 resistance at $3,015 looks a bit too far for the day.
On the downside, the daily Pivot Point at $2,989 has provided ample support to avoid slippage to the downside earlier in the day. In case Gold reverses below that level, look for the S1 support at $2,973 and the S2 support at $2,962 on the downside.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Central banks FAQs
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
(This story was corrected on March 17 at 12:44 GMT to correct that the Phillips curve is not a perfect match for the Dot Plot curve)
