Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold extended its positive momentum for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • Broad-based USD weakness underpinned for the dollar-denominated commodity.
  • The risk-on mood, rebounding US bond yields kept a lid on any runaway rally.

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.

The precious metal built on its recent recovery move from the $1450 strong horizontal support, or YTD lows and gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

Some aggressive US dollar long-unwinding, triggered by the Fed's open-ended and unlimited QE, turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a strong lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.

This was followed by reports that the US Senate and the Trump administration were close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on the massive coronavirus spending package and boosted investors’ confidence.

This was evident from a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment and reinforced by solid gains in the equity markets, which dampened demand for traditional safe-haven assets and capped the upside.

Meanwhile, the risk-on mood allowed the US Treasury bond yields to rebound swiftly on Tuesday, which further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the non-yielding yellow metal.

The commodity trimmed a part of its early gains to near two-week tops and now seems to have stabilized just below the $1600 round-figure mark ahead of the flash US Manufacturing and Services PMIs.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1597.52
Today Daily Change 44.74
Today Daily Change % 2.88
Today daily open 1552.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1590.68
Daily SMA50 1582.94
Daily SMA100 1535.74
Daily SMA200 1504.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1561.22
Previous Daily Low 1482.74
Previous Weekly High 1561
Previous Weekly Low 1451.3
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1531.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1512.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 1503.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1453.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1424.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 1581.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 1610.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1660.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

