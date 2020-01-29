Gold drops and pops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged, (targets 1.5% to 1.75%).

- Gold is unsure on what direction to take following a rather benign outcome from the Fed.
- The dollar is lower, gold a little firmer following an initial drop and yields are steady.
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. The DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
Markets will now look to Governor Jerome Powell for clues as to how the Fed is placed with respect to inflation, employment, the Sino-American trade deal and the coronavirus risks.
Key notes from Fed statement
- Target rate remains at 1.5% to 1.75%
- Interest rate on excess reserves 1.6% versus 1.55%
- The decision is unanimous.
- survey based inflation expectations a little changed.
- current policy appropriate to sustain expansion.
- The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective.
- Labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate.
- On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent.
- Unemployment rate has remained low.
- the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate.
- The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1‑1/2 to 1-3/4 percent.
- The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective.
- The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including global developments and muted inflation pressures, as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate.
- Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability.
- In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective.
Gold depends on the virus, US dollar and global recovery
Meanwhile, we have seen gold struggle at the start of this year as US stocks seem relentless, and have even managed to stage a recovery, (ahead of the Fed) in the sessions yesterday and today. The US dollar has also been picking up the flack in the FX space and gold on Tuesday lost 0.5%, continuing to pull back from a more-than-six-year high marked at the start of this year in the $1,611s.
However, the spread of coronavirus cases and its potential impact on the global economy should remain as a bullish factor for Gold. The coronavirus has now infected at least 5,327 people in China, while the death toll in the country has risen to 132 and is spreading throughout the world - keeping risk-on psychology on edge while US yields remain at the lowest levels since October of last year. Can the US dollar hold up for much longer? - That is probably where the upside is for gold in the near- term, and longer-term, depending on how the virus and the global recovery plays out.
Gold levels
As per the article yesterday, the price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
However, the divergence on the weekly chart between momentum and price is alarmingly and a break in price to the downside could be the trigger for a top for the medium term with a downside target of 1530 ahead of 1440/50. On the other hand, bulls will be looking for a dicount here and preying price holds up and corrects higher again,
– Gold Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1570.48
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1569.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1556.58
|Daily SMA50
|1508.87
|Daily SMA100
|1500.4
|Daily SMA200
|1447.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1583.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1567.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1573.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1577.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1563.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1557.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1546.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1579.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1589.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1595.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed leaves rates unchanged, USD choppy
The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged after cutting them three times in 2019. Comments on the ballooning balance sheet, employment, inflation, and trade are all of interest.
EUR/USD mixed after Fed holds its ground
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, above the fresh 2020 low of 1.0991 recorded earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of the all-important Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to range after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 after the EU Parliament rubber-stamped the Brexit accord as expected. The focus shifts to central bank decisions.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.