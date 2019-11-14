Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level

  • US-China trade uncertainty continued benefitting traditional safe-haven assets.
  • Weaker US bond yields undermined the USD demand and remained supportive.
  • Investors now look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading impetus.

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1466-67 region.
 
A report of a deadlock in the US-China trade negotiations added to the recent pessimism and continued weighing on investors' sentiment, boosting demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The global flight to safety was seen benefitting the precious metal and driving it higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday.

Focus remains on trade developments

Against the backdrop of the US President Donald Trump's not so optimism trade-related comments recently, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that negotiations have 'hit a snag' over farm purchases and further raised doubts over a preliminary trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
 
Meanwhile, the risk-off mood was further reinforced by a mildly weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields, which kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and provided any additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity, though the uptick seemed to lack any strong bullish conviction.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the commodity might have bottomed out in the near-term. Market participants now look forward scheduled speeches by influential FOMC member for some meaningful trading opportunities around the non-yielding yellow metal.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1466.6
Today Daily Change 2.36
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1464.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1487.36
Daily SMA50 1494.5
Daily SMA100 1478.11
Daily SMA200 1392.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1467.35
Previous Daily Low 1456
Previous Weekly High 1514.85
Previous Weekly Low 1456.43
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1463.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1460.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1457.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 1446.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 1473.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 1480.41

 

 

EUR/USD recaptures 1.10 as Germany avoids recession

EUR/UDS is trading above 1.10 after Germany surprised by reporting growth in the third quarter. Earlier, the USD remained bid after the first day of Powell's testimony and trade tensions.

GBP/USD struggles closer to 1.28 ahead of UK data

GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.28 as the US Dollar maintains its strength and ahead of the UK retail sales figures. Election speculation remains rife four weeks ahead of the vote.

USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle

US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1465 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed at the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1466-67 region.

German Third Quarter GDP Preview:  Improving sentiment will limit recession

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.

