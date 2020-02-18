Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues

- Gold refreshes two-week high amid fears emanating from China’s coronavirus.
- Caixin raise doubts on the official coronavirus figures whereas Japan registered widespread infection.
- RBA also cited coronavirus risk, following footsteps of IMF and WTO.
- The return of the US traders and Chinese headlines will be the keys to watch.
Gold prices remain 0.33% positive to stay mildly above $1586 during early Tuesday. The yellow failed to extend the previous day’s declines as the market’s fear wider than a registered outbreak of China’s coronavirus. Concerns about the deadly epidemic have also been raised by the key global institutions off-late.
Joining the league of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO), the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) minutes statement recently cited coronavirus risk as material to China and thus to Australia.
Earlier, WTO’s Goods Trade gauge dropped to 95.5 in February from 96.6 in November, well below the index’s baseline of 100. Following the release, the institute mentioned that every component of the Goods Trade Barometer will be influenced by the economic impact of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of efforts to treat and contain the disease. Prior to that, the IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the China coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) could have a significant impact on the world economy if it is not contained soon while hinting that the IMF could cut the global growth outlook over the virus outbreak.
Read: Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?
As per the latest statistics, China registered 1,886 new cases of coronavirus and 98 new deaths as of Feb 17. On the other hand, Hubei marked new 1.807 infected cases as well as 93 deaths on February 17. Even if the recent statistics show a sign of receding pace, the Caixin raised the doubts over the official figures.
It’s worth mentioning that the coronavirus infection rate in Japan is doubling every four days and has picked up since February 12.
To portray the broad risk-off, the US 10-year treasury yields decline more than two basis points to 1.564% whereas S&P 500 Futures also weaken 0.22% to 3,373 by the press time.
Investors will now focus on how the US traders will respond to the recent coronavirus updates while returning from the long weekend. On the economic calendar, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, expected 5.0 versus 4.8 prior, can please momentum traders.
Technical Analysis
Gold prices are all set to challenge the monthly top surrounding $1,594 while also targeting $1,600 round-figure. However, a downside break of a two-week-old rising support line, at $1,573 could trigger fresh pullback towards the sub-$1,550 area.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1585.66
|Today Daily Change
|4.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|1580.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1570.97
|Daily SMA50
|1539.07
|Daily SMA100
|1510.29
|Daily SMA200
|1467.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1583.84
|Previous Daily Low
|1578.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1584.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|1561.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1580.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1581.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1578.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1576.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1573.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1583.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1586.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1588.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends losses below 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes
AUD/USD extends the break below the 0.6700 level after the release of RBA minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. The minutes reiterated the policymakers’ readiness to ease the policy if needed. Moreover, China coronavirus concerns led risk-off also weigh on the Aussie.
USD/JPY testing key support near 109.70 as risk-off returns amid coronavirus concerns
The safe-haven yen is drawing bids in Tuesday's Asian trading, as the risk-off sentiment remains the key theme amid growing concerns of the negative economic impact of coronavirus outbreak. USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 109.75 amid losses in the Asian equities, S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields.
Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?
Coronavirus third straight day of a drop in new cases; Financial and commodity markets are in recovery. Markets have been encouraged by the Chinese authorities early response to the outbreak. Disruptions outside China are likely to be limited to parts of Asia.
Gold: Bulls dominate beyond $1585 as coronavirus-led risk-off continues
Gold prices remain 0.33% positive to stay mildly above $1586 during early Tuesday. The yellow failed to extend the previous day’s declines as the market’s fear wider than a registered outbreak of China’s coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.