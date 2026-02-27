Gold and Silver rise as US reportedly tells embassy staff in Israel to leave now
Citing an email from the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, NBC News reported that the diplomat has advised nonessential staff members to leave the country immediately.
"The guidance was issued out of 'an abundance of caution' after meetings and calls through the night, including conversations with the State Department, Huckabee said in the email," NBC News noted and added: "He also urged anyone intending to leave to go ahead and book flights, citing the likely surge in demand out of Israel after the embassy's move."
Market reaction
Gold and Silver rose sharply with the immediate reaction to this headline. At the time of press, Gold was trading at $5,220, rising 0.75% on the day, while Silver was up 4.3% at $92.03.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.