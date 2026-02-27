Gold and Silver rise as US reportedly tells embassy staff in Israel to leave now

Citing an email from the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, NBC News reported that the diplomat has advised nonessential staff members to leave the country immediately.

"The guidance was issued out of 'an abundance of caution' after meetings and calls through the night, including conversations with the State Department, Huckabee said in the email," NBC News noted and added: "He also urged anyone intending to leave to go ahead and book flights, citing the likely surge in demand out of Israel after the embassy's move."

Market reaction

Gold and Silver rose sharply with the immediate reaction to this headline. At the time of press, Gold was trading at $5,220, rising 0.75% on the day, while Silver was up 4.3% at $92.03.