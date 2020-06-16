GNUS Stock: Genius Brands International Inc needs all of Arnold Schwarzenegger's help

- Genius Brands International Inc's shares are dropping as investors are concerned warrant handouts.
- The signing of Arnold Schwarzenegger seems to terminate the previous rally.
- Critical support awaits at $3.45 and resistance is at $4.52.
Hasta la vista baby – Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous punchline may reflect the end of the rally for Genius Brands International Inc. NASDAQ: GNUS is trading around $3.80, down some 16% while broader stock markets are enjoying a rally.
The entertainment company is launching its Kartoon Channel with Arnie as the co-executive producer of "Superhero Kindergarten" alongside Stan Lee. The famous actor – and also the former governor of California – will contribute his voice as well as join the team.
Genius CEO Andy Heyward told investors that Schwarzenegger will be compensated with warrants – and that is causing worries among investors. The firm has been diluting existing shareholders and increasing its gamble.
GNUS stock price
The stock is situated between the recent peak of $.52 and trough of $3.45 that were seen in recent days. These battle lines are the immediate ones. Tumbling below $3.45 would open the door to a free-fall toward $2 while surging above $4.52 could pave the ground for another attack on $8.
The coronavirus crisis has raised the need to keep kids entertained while they are at home and have more spare time. Launching a cartoon network seems like having significant potential, especially with the specter of a second wave of coronavirus in the US.
However, Genius – and any competitor – need robust execution and to convince shareholders they have a business case.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
