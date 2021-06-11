GME Stock News: GameStop Corp plummets on share sale and SEC investigation

- NYSE:GME tumbled by 27% on Thursday, as meme stocks were crushed by the broader markets.
- GameStop revealed it is planning to raise capital by periodically selling shares.
- The corporate shakeup and SEC investigation seem to be scaring investors away.
NYSE:GME may be seeing the beginning of the end of its coordinated short squeezes as the SEC and big banks are closing in. Shares of GameStop went into freefall on Thursday, dropping by more than 27% to close the day at $220.39, as investors were less than thrilled following GameStop’s annual shareholder meeting. We previously mentioned that GameStop has a habit of plunging the day after its annual meeting, and it is interesting to see that this year was no different.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The main catalyst for investor sentiment souring on GameStop was that the company revealed it would be selling shares periodically to raise further capital. At these inflated prices, GameStop would definitely be ill-informed if they did not take advantage and sell some more shares, even if it does dilute shareholder equity. The company said it would raise up to $5 billion at a time at some point in the future. Shares of GameStop were already crashing during after hours trading on Wednesday, dipping by 8% at one point during the investor presentation.
GME stock news: GameStop Corp
GameStop also announced that it was formally under investigation by the SEC as it tries to crack down on short squeeze events on social media. Earlier in the week, some of the biggest financial institutions in the US also revealed they would be restricting naked short positions on meme stocks by institutional investors. Meme stocks tumbled across the board as AMC (NYSE:AMC) fell a further 13%, Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) dropped over 15%, and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) plunged more than 8%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from highs as the dollar catches a bid ahead of data
EUR/USD has turned south, trading under 1.2150 as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment is awaited. Earlier, the euro shrugged off the ECB's dovish, no-tapering stance.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.