Global inflation update: Disinflation on track – Standard Chartered

Headline and core CPI inflation ease globally; global PPI inflation is approaching negative territory. Inflation indicators such as freight costs, commodity prices show limited signs of inflationary pressures. Inflation remains very well-behaved in Asia, but food inflation continues to be a source of concern, Standard Chartered’s economist Madhur Jha notes.
Food inflation is a worry for Asia
“UST breakevens suggest renewed concerns about US inflationary pressures. However, on a more global basis, drivers of inflation are still subdued. Supply-chain disruptions remain limited despite the escalation in geopolitical tensions, and orders-to-inventory ratios are easing, suggesting limited inflationary pressures ahead of the holiday season. While recent China stimulus has boosted industrial metal prices, commodity prices overall have been fairly stable. China continues to export deflation, with US import prices from China (and Asia) well below those from other regions.”
“Headline CPI and PPI inflation continue to ease broadly, even in the SSA and MENA economies. Core inflation is also falling across regions, though it remains elevated compared to the pre-pandemic period. This should provide comfort to central banks looking to ease policy rates and support growth. More importantly, the momentum on both CPI and PPI inflation (3M/3M) continues to show signs of broad-based easing.”
“Among Emerging Markets (EM) economies, inflation looks well-behaved in Asia, partly due to fairly stable exchange rates this year. Food inflation, however, continues to be a source of concern for Asia, with both the momentum and annual pace of inflation picking up. A similar trend is also seen in some other EM economies, suggesting potentially a lagged impact of El Niño conditions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will Euro react to European Central Bank policy decisions? – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to lower key rates again in October amid growing signs of a worsening economic outlook and continuous disinflation. The Euro's valuation could be impacted by the ECB's language and President Lagarde's remarks.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is grinding higher to retest 1.3000 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a recovery in risk sentiment and a pause in the US Dollar advance. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for fresh trading directives.
Gold rises toward $2,700, sets new record-high
Gold price prolongs its one-week-old uptrend for the third straight day and trades at a new record-high above $2,680. Investors await the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and September Retail Sales data releases from the US.
Bitcoin: Recent rally fuels “Uptober” hopes
Bitcoin demand appears to be picking up, according to a CryptoQuant report. BTC’s performance since the fourth halving closely resembles that of the third halving, when prices increased sharply.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.