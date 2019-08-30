Germany’s Roettgen: EU should not let itself be scared into Brexit renegotiation

The German Conservative Party lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Norbert Roettgen, said late-Thursday, the European Union (EU) should not cave into Brexit renegotiations pressure, especially after the UK PM Johnson’s controversial move to prorogue the parliament on Wednesday.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“If the rationale was to scare the EU into renegotiation by removing parliament as the final obstacle to no-deal Brexit, the UK government has been gravely misled.”

“The executive denying parliament its democratic say at this decisive moment, cannot be rewarded by the EU.”

The pound is likely to remain pressured amid growing Brexit uncertainties in the coming weeks, as GBP/USD trades marginally lower near 1.2180 levels in the mid-Asian trades.