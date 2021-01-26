Germany’s Merkel: Pandemic management has 'slipped out of control'

Amid growing coronavirus concerns across the Old Continent, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the country’s pandemic management has ‘slipped out of control’, Bild newspaper reports on Tuesday.

Key takeaways

“The potential threat from faster-spreading virus variants means that Germany is "sitting on a powder keg", warning that the virus situation could easily turn for the worse in the coming weeks.”

“The reopening of stores in mid-February is "not assured", asking more measures to be taken - including curtailing travel as much as possible.”

Separately, the German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that it makes sense to have export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines leaving the European Union (EU).