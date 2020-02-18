German ZEW to offer first glimpse of the coronavirus impact - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities offer a brief preview of the German ZEW Survey lined for released later on Tuesday at 1000 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“February's German ZEW survey offers one of the first glimpses of the impact of the Coronavirus on markets and the economy.

We are roughly in line with the consensus for this month's release, with a decline in the Expectations component to 22 (mkt: 21.5), and a decline in the Current Situation to -11 (mkt: -10).”