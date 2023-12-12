German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index unexpectedly rises to 12.8 in December vs. 8.8 expected

- Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index improved to 12.8 in December.
- EUR/USD is holding higher near 1.0800 after the mixed ZEW surveys.
The headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index unexpectedly improved to 12.8 in December from 9.8 in November. The market expected an 8.8 readout.
However, the Current Situation Index dropped to -77.1 from -79.8 prior, missing estimates of -75.5.
During the same period, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumped to 23.0, compared to a 13.8 figure registered in November. The data surpassed expectations of 12.0.
Key points
Despite the current budget crisis, the assessment of the situation and economic expectations for germany have once again slightly improved.
This is due to the fact that the share of respondents expecting interest rate cuts by the ECB in the medium term has doubled.
Good news for German construction industry, for which we observe significantly more optimistic expectations this month.
Share of respondents expecting inflation rates to fall further is decreasing.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair is testing intraday highs near 1.0800 after ZEW surveys, adding 0.32% on the day.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.41%
|-0.48%
|-0.49%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.25%
|0.17%
|0.18%
|-0.17%
|-0.25%
|-0.24%
|0.15%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|0.01%
|-0.32%
|-0.39%
|-0.38%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|-0.39%
|-0.41%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.40%
|0.15%
|0.32%
|0.32%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|0.27%
|JPY
|0.49%
|0.23%
|0.41%
|0.38%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.38%
|NZD
|0.49%
|0.23%
|0.40%
|0.40%
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.37%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.30%
|-0.41%
|-0.39%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0800 after upbeat sentiment data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.0800, supported by the upbeat data that showed the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Eurozone improved sharply to 23 in December from 13.8 in November. Market focus shifts to US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2550 after the UK jobs report, which showed a further softening in wage inflation in October. Later in the day, November Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold price trades with positive bias amid softer USD, ahead of the crucial US CPI report
Gold price (XAU/USD) regains some positive traction on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to a three-week low, around the $1,976-1,975 area touched the previous day.
Ripple ruling set a template for crypto firms as Judge Torres applies Howey analysis to XRP
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit offers legal experts a lens to re-examine the application of existing securities law to digital assets like XRP. Judge Torres’ ruling prevented the SEC’s circumvention of existing laws and enabled adaptive regulation, rather than a stifling approach.
US CPI Data Preview: Inflation expected to soften again in November on declining Oil prices
The highly-anticipated US CPI inflation data for November will be published by the BLS at 13:30 GMT. Inflation is expected to soften further, adding to the view that the Fed is done hiking rates.