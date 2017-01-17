German ZEW and UK PM May’s speech amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that the main event today will be the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit.

Key Quotes

“Details from the speech were leaked yesterday, indicating a 'hard Brexit'. This will continue to add pressure on GBP vis-à-vis the other major currencies. Furthermore, UK inflation data is also due to be released today and should show a continued rise in inflation.”

“In addition to the events in the UK market, Germany is due to publish the ZEW indication, where we expect a solid rise in the indicator. Finally, we have a speech by the Fed's William C. Dudle and the Empire manufacturing PMI is due out.”