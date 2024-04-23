German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI rises to 42.2 in April vs. 42.8 expected

- Germany’s Manufacturing PMI rose to 42.2 in April vs. 42.8 forecast.
- Services PMI for the German economy advanced to 53.3 in April vs. 50.6 estimate.
- EUR/USD jumps toward 1.0700 after mixed German PMIs.
Germany’s manufacturing sector contraction eased less-than-expected in April while the services sector outperformed, the preliminary business activity report published by the HCOB survey showed Tuesday.
The HCOB Manufacturing PMI in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse rose to 42.2 this month, compared with the 42.8 estimate and March’s 41.9. The index hit the highest level in two months.
Meanwhile, Services PMI jumped from 50.1 in March to 53.3 in April, beating the expected 50.6 reading by a wide margin in the reported period. The measure reached a fresh ten-month top.
The HCOB Preliminary German Composite Output Index stood at 50.5 in April vs. 48.6 expected and 47.7 booked in March. The gauge also clinched a ten-month high.
FX implications
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids toward 1.0700 following mixed German data, currently trading 0.34% higher on the day at 1.0687.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.35%
|-0.16%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.35%
|0.19%
|0.29%
|0.21%
|0.36%
|0.39%
|0.24%
|GBP
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|0.07%
|CAD
|0.07%
|-0.28%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.19%
|0.04%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|-0.38%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|-0.40%
|-0.21%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|0.14%
|-0.24%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
