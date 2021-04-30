German Preliminary GDP contracts 1.7% in Q1 vs. -1.5% expected, EUR/USD battles 1.21

German GDP arrives at -1.7% QoQ in Q1 vs. -1.5% expected.

Annualized German GDP stands at -3.0% in Q1 vs. -3.2% expected.

EUR/USD unmoved on mixed German Q1 growth numbers.

The German economy shrank 1.7% inter-quarter in the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the expectations of -1.5% and +0.3% seen in Q4, the preliminary report published by Destatis showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the annualized GDP rate fell by 3% in Q1 against the previous reading of -3.7% and beat market expectations of -3.2% contraction.

Separately, the Italian economy contracted by 0.4% QoQ in Q1 but bettered estimates of -0.5% and -1.8% previous.

EUR/USD unfazed on data

EUR/USD remains little changed on mixed German growth numbers, as the sentiment remains tepid, which helps the US dollar bounce.

The major was last seen trading at 1.2100, down 0.15% on the day.

About German Prelim GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better-than-expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).