German Preliminary GDP contracts 1.7% in Q1 vs. -1.5% expected, EUR/USD battles 1.21

- German GDP arrives at -1.7% QoQ in Q1 vs. -1.5% expected.
- Annualized German GDP stands at -3.0% in Q1 vs. -3.2% expected.
- EUR/USD unmoved on mixed German Q1 growth numbers.
The German economy shrank 1.7% inter-quarter in the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the expectations of -1.5% and +0.3% seen in Q4, the preliminary report published by Destatis showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, the annualized GDP rate fell by 3% in Q1 against the previous reading of -3.7% and beat market expectations of -3.2% contraction.
Separately, the Italian economy contracted by 0.4% QoQ in Q1 but bettered estimates of -0.5% and -1.8% previous.
EUR/USD unfazed on data
EUR/USD remains little changed on mixed German growth numbers, as the sentiment remains tepid, which helps the US dollar bounce.
The major was last seen trading at 1.2100, down 0.15% on the day.
About German Prelim GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better-than-expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
