German government and states agree to partial lockdown from November 2 – Reuters

The German government and states have agreed to a partial lockdown in the country with bars and restaurants closing from November 2nd, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the partial lockdown will allow shops to remain open under the condition of one person per 10 square meters to respect social distancing. Additionally, the partial lockdown of bars and restaurants will reportedly remain in place until the end of November.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to this headline and was last seen gaining 0.47% on a daily basis at 1.1740.