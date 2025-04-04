German Factory Orders arrive at 0% MoM in February vs. 3.5% expected

The official data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed Friday that Germany's Factory Orders showed no growth in February, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector is stagnating.
Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at 0% in February after plunging by a revised 5.5% in January. Data missed the estimates of 3.5%.
Germany’s Industrial Orders declined 0.2% year-over-year (YoY) in February, compared with the previous upward revision of 0.1%.
FX implications
The Euro is losing ground after the mixed German data, with EUR/USD still adding 0.19% on the day to trade near 1.1075, as of writing.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.00%
|1.29%
|1.22%
|-0.49%
|EUR
|0.13%
|0.25%
|0.10%
|0.17%
|1.44%
|1.39%
|-0.31%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|-0.25%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|1.20%
|1.14%
|-0.56%
|JPY
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|1.34%
|1.21%
|-0.40%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|1.24%
|1.19%
|-0.47%
|AUD
|-1.29%
|-1.44%
|-1.20%
|-1.34%
|-1.24%
|-0.06%
|-1.74%
|NZD
|-1.22%
|-1.39%
|-1.14%
|-1.21%
|-1.19%
|0.06%
|-1.68%
|CHF
|0.49%
|0.31%
|0.56%
|0.40%
|0.47%
|1.74%
|1.68%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
