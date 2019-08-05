German 30-year yield drops below zero for the first time ever

German 30-year yield turned negative on Friday, possibly on fears of a deeper economic slowdown.

The entire German yield curve is close to falling into negative territory.

The German 30-year Bund yield on Friday fell below zero for the first time on record.

The yield printed a low of -0.01 before closing at 0.008, down nine basis points on the day.

If the 30-year yield finds acceptance below zero, then Germany would join Switzerland and Denmark in offering negative returns across the bond yield curve.

The German 10-year yield also hit a record low of -0.501% on Friday. It is worth noting that the European Central Bank's (ECB) deposit rate is -0.40%.