- GBPUSD eases from the highest levels in 11 weeks.
- Chatters over Fed’s pivot risk-on mood previously drowned the US dollar.
- UK’s Chancellor Jeremy Hunt placates fears from upcoming financial bill, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey favored further rate hikes.
- US Retail Sales, UK data dump could help bulls to keep the reins but risk catalysts are more important for clear directions.
GBPUSD begins the key week on a back foot, as it retreats from the highest levels since late August 26 to 1.1775, amid anxiety ahead of crucial data/events. That said, the Cable pair posted the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 in the last amid broad US dollar weakness and optimism surrounding the UK government’s ability to takeout Britain from the recession, despite the short-term pain.
Having witnessed mixed UK data for growth and industrial output on Friday, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt tried to defend his plans for the budget, as most of it includes filling the Great Britain Pound (GBP) 50 billion mismatches in government finances. In doing so, the Tory diplomat turns down the chatters over ending the energy bill while also mentioning that the financial plan will not be all bad news. On Friday, UK Chancellor Hunt said, “I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability.”
Additionally, the preliminary prints of the UK’s Q3 GDP signaled that the British economy contracted by 0.20% QoQ versus -0.50% market consensus and the previous expansion of the 0.20% QoQ figure. It should be noted that the monthly GDP came downbeat to -0.6% MoM for September and other scheduled data from the UK also were mixed, which in turn should have restricted the market's reaction.
Following the data, Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Friday that it's important for the monetary policy to stand firm against the risk of persistent inflationary pressure, as reported by Reuters. Further, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday, “more increases to interest rates likely in the coming months.”
It should be noted that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s (PM) academics and the credence among Conservatives join the latest efforts to smoothen Brexit talks to also favor the GBPUSD bulls.
On the other hand, the first readings of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for November dropped to 54.7 versus 59.5 market expectations and 59.9 previous reading.
Not only the downbeat US data but talks of easing virus controls in China also boosted the risk appetite on Friday and exerted downside pressure on the US dollar. Earlier in the week, the softer US inflation data backed the talks of the Fed’s pivot and drowned the US currency. Recently, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Fed can begin to consider moving at a slower pace.
Moving on, this week is important for the GBPUSD traders not only because it has the key data like Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October but also because it will offer the Autumn Statement. Additionally, the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting in Bali will be eyed too as the UK and Europe are preparing to snub Russia there.
Given the recent positive sentiment and the talks of easy rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), GBPUSD is likely to remain firmer despite the week-start consolidation.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 100-DMA and a downward sloping trend line from late May, respectively around 1.1660 and 1.1750, directs the GBPUSD buyers towards the late August swing high near 1.1900.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1794
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.1845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1441
|Daily SMA50
|1.1337
|Daily SMA100
|1.1661
|Daily SMA200
|1.2266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1855
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1291
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.171
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2124
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD pares recent gains at two-month high near 0.6700, Australia employment data eyed
AUDUSD steps back from a two-month high to 0.6680, snapping a two-day uptrend, as market players seek more clues to extend the previous weekly run-up during Monday’s initial Asian session. The Aussie pair also portrays the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events from Australia and the US amid a light calendar.
EURUSD sees no barricades till 1.0400, focus shifts to Eurozone GDP data
The EURUSD pair is marching towards the round-level resistance of 1.0400 as the current upside momentum doesn’t seem getting exhausted sooner. After a decline in the US CPI data, the asset has recorded two back-to-back long full-bodied bullish candles.
Gold advances towards $1,800 amid a decline in odds for hefty Fed’s rate hike
Gold price has climbed above the critical resistance of $1,770.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has become a darling asset for market participants in the past week after the US October inflation report disclosed easing price pressures.
Dogechain releases staking guide, DOGE price struggles to recover
Dogecoin started its recovery, yielding nearly 2% gains for DOGE holders overnight. Dogechain team released a staking guide, sharing in-depth information about the process. Analysts are bearish on Dogecoin and predict further decline in the largest meme coin by market capitalization.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.