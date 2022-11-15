GBPUSD Price Analysis: Stays pressured inside bullish triangle ahead of UK employment data

- GBPUSD holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias but lacks downside momentum ahead of the key UK data.
- Bearish MACD signals, downside break of the 50-HMA favor sellers.
- Further downside hinges of 1.1650-45 support break, bulls need to cross 1.1800 to retake control.
GBPUSD remains pressured around 1.1745, struggling to keep the bears hopeful despite extending the previous day’s pullback from an 11-week high, as the Cable pair stays inside a short-term descending triangle bullish chart pattern during early Tuesday in Asia.
That said, a clear downside break of the 50-HMA, around 1.1760 by the press time, directs GBPUSD towards the immediate triangle’s support line, close to 1.1710.
However, the GBPUSD pair’s downside past 1.1710 hinges on a three-week-old horizontal support area near 1.1650-45.
It should be noted that the GBPUSD weakness past 1.1645 might not hesitate to challenge the 1.1490-85 support confluence, comprising the 200-HMA and one-week-old ascending trend line.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.1790 could confirm the bullish chart formation and can favor the GBPUSD buyers to challenge the monthly high surrounding 1.1855.
In the case GBPUSD remains firmer past 1.1855, the late August swing high near 1.1900 may offer an intermediate halt during the run-up towards August month’s peak near 1.2295.
Overall, GBPUSD remains on the buyers’ radar but a short-term pullback towards 1.1645 can’t be ruled out.
GBPUSD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1746
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1461
|Daily SMA50
|1.1342
|Daily SMA100
|1.1655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1832
|Previous Daily Low
|1.171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1855
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1291
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
