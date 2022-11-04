GBPJPY rebounds from 165.00 despite gloomy projections due to the UK recession

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • GBPJPY has sensed fresh demand around 165.10 on expectations of BOJ’s repeat intervention plans.
  • UK’s recession situation will be two years longer than observed in the period of the global financial crisis.
  • A firmer rebound in USDJPY may result in a repeat of BOJ’s intervention in the currency market.

The GBPJPY pair has picked significant bids after testing Thursday’s low around 165.10 in the early Tokyo session. The cross has been supported despite the headwinds of risk-off impulse and deepening UK recession. The risk-off mood is extending its period as S&P500 futures have continued their downside momentum in the Tokyo session.

The asset has sensed fresh demand around 165.10 despite the bleak growth outlook in the UK economy due to a recession situation. In the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday, BOE Governor confirmed that the UK economy is in recession and the situation will last potentially two years more than observed in the period of the subprime crisis.

BOE Governor hiked the interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the first time since 1989 as the inflationary pressures have settled above double-digit figures and are harming the economic prospects. Weaker economic prospects have left less room for more rate hikes as an attempt of the same would result in severe jobless numbers and claims that may dampen the economic situation.

On the Tokyo front, investors are worried about Japan-North Korea renewed tensions after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan, as broadcasted by NHK. For safety measures, Japan administration warned residents to take shelter from missile threats. Apart from that, a firmer rebound in the USDJPY pair has triggered expectations for repeat intervention by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to support the Japanese yen against sheer volatility.

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 165.8
Today Daily Change 0.59
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 165.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 167.14
Daily SMA50 164.25
Daily SMA100 163.95
Daily SMA200 161.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 168.58
Previous Daily Low 165.09
Previous Weekly High 171.41
Previous Weekly Low 165.54
Previous Monthly High 172.14
Previous Monthly Low 159.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 166.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 167.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 164
Daily Pivot Point S2 162.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 160.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 167.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 169.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 170.99

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

