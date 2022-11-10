- GBPJPY grinds higher around intraday top, snaps two-day downtrend.
- Symmetrical triangle, 200-HMA challenge immediate recovery despite firmer oscillators.
- Sellers need validation from 165.00 to aim for previous monthly low.
GBPJPY seesaws around the intraday high as buyers struggle to defend the first daily gains in three heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair makes rounds to 166.60-70 of late.
That said, the quote’s latest rebound could be linked to its bounce off the one-week-old ascending trend line, as well as bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI, not overbought.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple hurdle marked since November 03, as well as the 100-HMA, restrict the GBPJPY pair’s immediate upside between 167.20 and 167.30.
Even if the pair manage to cross the 167.30 resistance, the monthly resistance line and the 200-HMA, respectively around 167.80 and 168.30, could challenge the quote’s additional north-run.
It’s worth noting that the weekly high near 169.10 acts as an extra filter to the north.
On the flip side, GBPJPY sellers will wait for a clear downside break of the aforementioned weekly support line, close to 166.00 at the latest, to retake control.
Following that, the monthly low near 165.10 and late October’s trough near 165.00 could challenge the bears before directing bears toward the previous month’s bottom of 159.73.
During the fall, the early August swing high of around 164.00 and the 160.00 round figure could offer intermediate halts.
GBPJPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|166.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|168.38
|Daily SMA50
|164.7
|Daily SMA100
|164
|Daily SMA200
|162.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|168.32
|Previous Daily Low
|165.97
|Previous Weekly High
|172.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.09
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
