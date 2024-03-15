For a bearish scenario, sellers must drag the price below the Kijun Sen o f58, ahead of the Senkou Span A at 189.64. Although this suggests that the pair is in an ongoing correction, a drop below the March 11 low of 187.96 could open the door for a deeper pullback.

The cross-pair has recovered after dipping near the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 187.84, capping the GBP/JPY slide amid BoJ’s ending negative interest rates. Once those dissipated, a ‘bullish harami’ candle pattern emerged, pushing the spot prices higher. As of writing, the next resistance level would be 190.00. A breach of the latter would expose the March 4 high of 191.18, followed by the year-to-date high of 191.32.

The Pound Sterling extended its gains versus the Japanese Yen and is set to finish the week with gains, as the GBP/JPY trades at 189.72, gains 0.34%. Bank of Japan (BoJ) officials delivering mixed messages during the week prompted investors to sell the Yen as speculations grew the BoJ would not raise rates.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.