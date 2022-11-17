- GBPJPY is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 166.00 mark.
- Expectations for further rate hikes by the BoE continue to lend some support.
- Bulls now await the UK government's financial plan before placing fresh bets.
The GBPJPY cross struggles to gain any meaningful traction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Thursday. The cross is currently placed near the top end of its weekly range, just above the 166.00 mark, awaiting the UK government's financial plan before the next leg of a directional move.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will unveil his Autumn Statement later today and is expected to reduce the size of the fiscal gap. This will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British Pound and help determine the near-term trajectory for the GBPJPY cross. In the meantime, growing acceptance that the Bank of England will continue raising borrowing costs to combat stubbornly high inflation acts as a tailwind for the Sterling.
The bets were reaffirmed by Wednesday’s release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI accelerated to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October. Furthermore, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that Britain's very tight labour market was a key reason why further interest rate increases were likely. This, along with a softer Japanese Yen, continues to lend some support to the GBPJPY cross.
The initial market reaction to the latest geopolitical development fades rather quickly after early findings point to the missile that hit Poland on Tuesday being accidentally fired by Ukrainian forces. Apart from this, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan is seen undermining the safe-haven JPY. In fact, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that it is important to continue monetary easing to support the economy.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBPJPY cross, though bulls prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for additional intraday gains. That said, any meaningful downtick could attract some buyers near the 100-day SMA support, which should now act as a key pivotal point.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|166.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|167.68
|Daily SMA50
|164.89
|Daily SMA100
|163.96
|Daily SMA200
|162.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.4
|Previous Daily Low
|164.7
|Previous Weekly High
|169.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|163.06
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
