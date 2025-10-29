TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP weak and underperforming – Scotiabank

GBP weak and underperforming – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is weak, down 0.4% against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming all of the G10 currencies with a break of its mid-October low and a push to levels last (briefly) seen in early August, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Markets eye BoE with risk of cuts in November

"Focus is on the BoE as short-term rate expectations drift lower and major banks call for cuts at the next meeting on November 6th. Markets are currently only pricing 9bpts for the upcoming meeting and 18bpts for December. Recent inflation data were softer than expected and policymakers have called attention to the deterioration in the labor market."

"Interest rate differentials are moving against the GBP as UK-US spreads extend their recent bearish reversal and correlation studies reveal a renewed strengthening in the GBP/spread relationship."

"The latest decline has broken the 200 day MA (1.3241) and the mid-October low in the mid-1.32s and is targeting the August 1 low around 1.3150. The RSI is bearish in the low 30s but not yet at the oversold threshold. The mid-1.31 area is critical, reflecting the lower bound of the range since May. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3180 and 1.3280."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.1650 on Wednesday. The pair finds it difficult to gain traction as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound, while traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD tests 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD tests 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since early August near 1.3200. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for the next catalyst.

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Following a bearish start to the week, Gold stages a rebound and trades above $4,000 on Wednesday. Position adjustments ahead of the Fed policy announcements and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East seem to be helping XAU/USD hold its ground.

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, but Gold has already corrected from record highs. FXStreet analyst Dhwani Mehta breaks down why Powell's press conference and potential voting dissents within the FOMC will shape Gold's trend.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers