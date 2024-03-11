GBP/USD to see additional gains to 1.3000+ in the next few weeks – Scotiabank

Cable’s gains are holding comfortably in the mid-1.2800s, the highest for the pound since last July. Economists at Scotiabank analyze GBP/USD outlook.
Cable consolidates solid gains through recent range ceiling
Sterling’s gains through the low 1.2800s last week take Cable out of its long-standing trading range and target additional gains to 1.3000+ in the next few weeks, potentially.
Short-term price action looks more consolidative, however, with spot holding well within Friday’s range.
Support is 1.2790/1.2800. Resistance is 1.2880/1.2890.
See – EUR/GBP: Break below 0.8490 can extend the decline towards next projections at 0.8455/0.8440 – SocGen
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0950 as markets stay cautious
EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight range below 1.0950 on Monday after posting impressive gains in the previous week. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar find a foothold and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2850 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD turned south to start the week and dropped below 1.2850 after rising 1.6% last week. The US Dollar has stalled its losing streak, as markets turn risk-averse ahead of the all-important US CPI report and UK jobs report on Tuesday.
Gold consolidates gains near $2,180 after record-setting rally
Gold stays in a consolidation phase at around $2,180 on Monday after setting a new record high of $2,195 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 4.1%, limiting XAU/USD volatility.
Ethereum price trades above $4,000 while anti-Ether political campaigns downplay spot ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) price trades volatile on Monday’s European session, exceeding the $4,000 psychological level, gaining momentum after the weekend’s lull.
Three fundamentals for the week: US inflation and related figures dominate trading Premium
There is only one day of rest between the Nonfarm Payrolls and the next set of fireworks – which is set to be even more spectacular. US CPI data stand out, and the other releases of the week are also related to inflation.