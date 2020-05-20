While shares have found their feet and the greenback is giving ground again, sterling may still stumble due to UK-related reasons, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Daily COVID-19 deaths are on the rise once again, jumping to 545 in Tuesday's report. The ongoing misery limits the government's ability to lift the lockdown, weighing on the economy.”
“David Frost, London's Chief Negotiator, said that the EU is treating the UK as an ‘unworthy partner’ trying to bend it to EU norms, offering a low-quality deal. [...] The ongoing tensions raise the chance that the UK exits the transition period without a trade deal, reverting to WTO rules, worrying investors.”
“Britain's CPI fell to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. The sharp fall in inflation raises the chances that interest rates fall below zero. That could weigh on the pound.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
