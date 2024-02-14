GBP/USD: Technical momentum is accumulating bearishly for the Pound Sterling – Scotiabank

GBP/USD is soft but off earlier lows. Economists Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Soft undertone on the charts
Sterling traded heavily on Tuesday and retains a weak undertone today.
Technical momentum is accumulating bearishly for the GBP on the intraday and daily oscillators. Sterling has not made a new low against the USD on this move down, however – in contrast to many of its peers.
The early February low at 1.2519 remains intact and a grouping of support points around the 1.2500 zone suggests USD gains may be held up for now.
Resistance is 1.2610.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0700 after EU data
EUR/USD continues to hover around 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The data from the Euro area confirmed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.1% in Q4. On a positive note, Industrial Production expanded 1.2% on a yearly basis in December.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2550 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined to its lowest level in over a week near 1.2550 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.6% on a monthly basis in January, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold consolidates post-US CPI losses below $2,000
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
MATIC price could nosedive after holders take $9.38 million in profits within a week
MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s largest scaling solution, rose slightly on Wednesday after basing at a daily low of $0.8438,Wednesday, February 14. The scaling token is up over the past week, offering 6.54% gains to holders.
US disinflation blip leaves traders with a broken heart
Yesterday’s inflation data from the US didn’t go smoothly down the market’s throat. Instead, the stronger-than-expected set of inflation data dashed hopes of seeing the Fed cut rates anytime in the first half of this year.