GBP/USD technical analysis: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence

- GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 21-DMA.
- Bearish MACD favor declines to the confluence of 50-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator, portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it trades near 1.2325 during Friday’s Asian session.
With this, sellers can take aim at 1.2272/66 support-confluence including 50-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September downpour.
In a case prices decline below 1.2266, 1.2200 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2150 could please the bears.
On the contrary, daily closing above 21-DMA level of 1.2350 could trigger fresh pullback towards 1.2415 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2470.
Though, additional rise above 1.2470 could push bulls to challenge monthly top close to 1.2580.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2326
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2345
|Daily SMA50
|1.2275
|Daily SMA100
|1.247
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2405
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fiber enters the Asian session near the 2019 lows
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is currently challenging the 1.0918 support.
GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence
Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.