GBP/USD technical analysis: Pullback from 2-week old resistance highlight 1.2071/70 confluence

- GBP/USD extends pullback from a downward sloping trend-line since July 31.
- The confluence of 100-HMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement becomes immediate support.
- Four-day old support-line adds to the rest-points.
Having reversed from a fortnight old resistance-line, GBP/USD takes the rounds to 1.2085 during early Friday morning in Asia.
The pair can now aim for 1.2071/70 support confluence including 100-hour moving average (HMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July 31 to August 11 downpour, a break of which can further drag the quote to four-day long support-line at 1.2058 now.
Should there be increased selling pressure after 1.2058, 1.2040 and the latest low surrounding 1.2015 could be on the bears’ radar.
On the upside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2105 and 200-HMA around 1.2107 can entertain buyers ahead of pushing them to again confront near-term key resistance-line and 50% Fibonacci retracement confluence close to 1.2132/33.
If prices rally past-1.2133, 1.2160 and 1.2210 are likely following numbers to appear on the chart.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
-
- R3 1.215
- R2 1.2126
- R1 1.2093
- PP 1.2069
-
- S1 1.2036
- S2 1.2012
- S3 1.198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY: no room for gains
Sentiment tempered but is far from a significant improvement. Government debt yields and equities extended their declines, although at a moderate pace. USD/JPY posted modest intraday advance, the risk remains skewed to the downside.
Gold bulls testing the commitments of the bears at key resistance
Gold prices have been grinding to the upside and has exceeded yesterday's sessions highs, breaking through $1,524 and scoring a high of $1,527 in recent trade. Gold prices are up 0.39% on the day having travelled up from a low of $1,508.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.