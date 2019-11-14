GBP/USD Technical Analysis: On the bids above 100-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD extends recovery from 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • Bullish MACD indicates pair’s another run-up to the short-term key resistance line.

GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains from 50% Fibonacci retracement level while taking the bids to 1.2885 during the early Asian session on Friday.

The pair’s bounce from 50% Fibonacci retracement of late-October advances gains supports from bullish MACD, which in turn favors pair’s another attempt to clear three-week-old falling trend line, near 1.2930.

However, the pair’s successful break of 1.2930 is less likely to stop unless meeting the 1.3000 mark.

In a case where sellers ignore a bullish signal from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2865 could act as immediate support ahead of 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.2823 and 1.2764 respectively.

It should also be noted that pair’s declines below 1.2764 could strength bears to target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2707 and mid-October highs near 1.2650.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery looks likely

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2884
Today Daily Change 31 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.24%
Today daily open 1.2853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2878
Daily SMA50 1.2598
Daily SMA100 1.2457
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2865
Previous Daily Low 1.2821
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2848
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2828
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2803
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.289
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2915

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

