GBP/USD Technical Analysis: On the back foot below two-week-old falling trendline

GBP/USD slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall.

A short-term symmetrical triangle seems to limit the pair’s immediate moves.

Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful while failures to cross adjacent resistance line, pair’s slip below key Fibonacci retracement, lures sellers.

Following its multiple pullbacks from the two-week-old falling resistance line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2910 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday.

Given the pair’s recent dip below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, Friday’s low near 1.2880 and an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at 1.2840 now, grab seller’s attention. Though, multiple rest-points around 1.2820 and 1.2800 could challenge bears afterward.

Bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keeps the buyers’ hopeful. In doing so, the immediate key Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2920, could question another run-up to the previously mentioned falling trend line, at 1.2942.

In a case where buyers manage to cross 1.2942 resistance line, a descending trend line since October 21, near 1.2975, holds the key to pair’s rise towards 1.3000 and October month high near 1.3015.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Sideways