GBP/USD Technical Analysis: On the back foot below two-week-old falling trendline

- GBP/USD slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall.
- A short-term symmetrical triangle seems to limit the pair’s immediate moves.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful while failures to cross adjacent resistance line, pair’s slip below key Fibonacci retracement, lures sellers.
Following its multiple pullbacks from the two-week-old falling resistance line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2910 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday.
Given the pair’s recent dip below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, Friday’s low near 1.2880 and an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at 1.2840 now, grab seller’s attention. Though, multiple rest-points around 1.2820 and 1.2800 could challenge bears afterward.
Bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keeps the buyers’ hopeful. In doing so, the immediate key Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2920, could question another run-up to the previously mentioned falling trend line, at 1.2942.
In a case where buyers manage to cross 1.2942 resistance line, a descending trend line since October 21, near 1.2975, holds the key to pair’s rise towards 1.3000 and October month high near 1.3015.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2912
|Today Daily Change
|-22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.2934
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2718
|Daily SMA100
|1.2497
|Daily SMA200
|1.2701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2942
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2879
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2895
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3021
