GBP/USD technical analysis: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Back-to-back Doji candlesticks portray GBP/USD traders’ indecision.
  • Bearish MACD, gradual weakness keeps sellers hopeful.

With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.

Bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), failure to cross 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a gradual downpour since October 21 favors the sellers.

However, the quote declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 1.2765, become necessary to aim for 1.2700 and September month high near 1.2580.

Alternatively, pair’s upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 1.2877 now, can propel prices to monthly top surrounding 1.2975 whereas 1.3000 and the October month high around 1.3015 could question bulls afterward.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2855
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2877
Daily SMA50 1.2586
Daily SMA100 1.2455
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2874
Previous Daily Low 1.2815
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2838
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.282
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2788
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2907
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2939

 

 

