GBP/USD technical analysis: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.

- Back-to-back Doji candlesticks portray GBP/USD traders’ indecision.
- Bearish MACD, gradual weakness keeps sellers hopeful.
With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
Bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), failure to cross 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a gradual downpour since October 21 favors the sellers.
However, the quote declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 1.2765, become necessary to aim for 1.2700 and September month high near 1.2580.
Alternatively, pair’s upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 1.2877 now, can propel prices to monthly top surrounding 1.2975 whereas 1.3000 and the October month high around 1.3015 could question bulls afterward.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2855
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2586
|Daily SMA100
|1.2455
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2838
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.276
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1016 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday, the market is ending the day virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.
With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY keeps range around 108.80 despite poor Japanese Q3 GDP
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range around 108.80 region, little changed on the below estimates Japanese Q3 GDP first readout, as the Japanese yen continues to find support from the renewed US-China trade worries over the farm purchases.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Uncertainty remains the same
News that US and China trade talks hit a snag amid farm purchases triggered a short-lived run to safety ahead of Wall Street’s close. Equities plummeted while the yen and gold posted modest gains.