US President Trump: I have cancelled previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela

In a latest post on his social media platform, Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said that “I have cancelled previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela.”

Key quotes

"Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “Seeking Peace.” This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure.”

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

Market reaction

There is little to no market reaction to Trump’s above post, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) adding 0.20% on the day at 99.07 at the press time, awaiting the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.