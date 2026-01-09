US President Trump: I have cancelled previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela
In a latest post on his social media platform, Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said that “I have cancelled previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela.”
Key quotes
"Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “Seeking Peace.” This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure.”
“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT
Market reaction
There is little to no market reaction to Trump’s above post, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) adding 0.20% on the day at 99.07 at the press time, awaiting the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.20%
|0.49%
|0.08%
|0.24%
|0.35%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.13%
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|0.27%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|0.30%
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|-0.49%
|-0.40%
|-0.30%
|-0.39%
|-0.24%
|-0.14%
|-0.41%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|0.39%
|0.15%
|0.25%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.18%
|-0.04%
|0.24%
|-0.15%
|0.11%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.35%
|-0.27%
|-0.15%
|0.14%
|-0.25%
|-0.11%
|-0.27%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.41%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|0.27%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.