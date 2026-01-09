Eurozone Retail Sales climb 2.3% YoY in November vs. 1.6% expected

The Eurozone’s Retail Sales increased by 2.3% year-over-year (YoY) in November, following a revised 1.9% growth in October, according to official data released by Eurostat on Friday.

The market forecast was for a 1.6% increase.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent rose by 0.2% in the same period versus October’s 0.3% revision. The data beat the market expectations for a 0.1% uptick.

FX implications

The Eurozone data fail to inspire Euro bulls. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.12% lower on the day at 1.1643, as of writing.