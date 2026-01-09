TRENDING:
Eurozone Retail Sales climb 2.3% YoY in November vs. 1.6% expected
Dhwani Mehta

The Eurozone’s Retail Sales increased by 2.3% year-over-year (YoY) in November, following a revised 1.9% growth in October, according to official data released by Eurostat on Friday.

The market forecast was for a 1.6% increase.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales in the old continent rose by 0.2% in the same period versus October’s 0.3% revision. The data beat the market expectations for a 0.1% uptick.

FX implications

The Eurozone data fail to inspire Euro bulls. The EUR/USD pair is trading 0.12% lower on the day at 1.1643, as of writing.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.19%0.47%0.08%0.22%0.34%0.07%
EUR-0.07%0.12%0.42%0.00%0.15%0.27%-0.00%
GBP-0.19%-0.12%0.32%-0.11%0.03%0.15%-0.13%
JPY-0.47%-0.42%-0.32%-0.40%-0.27%-0.16%-0.42%
CAD-0.08%-0.01%0.11%0.40%0.14%0.25%-0.01%
AUD-0.22%-0.15%-0.03%0.27%-0.14%0.11%-0.15%
NZD-0.34%-0.27%-0.15%0.16%-0.25%-0.11%-0.27%
CHF-0.07%0.00%0.13%0.42%0.01%0.15%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

