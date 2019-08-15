GBP/USD technical analysis: Heavy below 10-DMA, 2-week old resistance-line

- Wednesday’s Doji-like candle on daily chart can’t portray GBP/USD strength unless breaking near-term key resistances.
- Oversold RSI increases the odds for a pullback.
Despite forming similar to the ‘Doji’ candle on a daily chart, GBP/USD lags behind immediate upside barriers while taking rounds to 1.2060 during early Thursday.
The ‘Doji’ formation generally reverses the trend and is more influential when prices are low, as in the case of the Cable. Also supporting the recovery is oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI). Though, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) and a downward sloping trend-line since July 31 can keep the recovery in check around 1.2104 and 1.2131 respectively.
Should buyers successfully dominate beyond 1.2131, July 21 high near 1.2250 holds the key to the pair’s rise to 1.2382/84 horizontal-area comprising extremes of July 17 and 29.
Alternatively, 1.2015, 1.2000 and the 2017 low near 1.1987 could keep sellers busy ahead of pushing them towards 2016 low around 1.1806.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 1.215
- R2 1.2126
- R1 1.2093
- PP 1.2069
-
- S1 1.2036
- S2 1.2012
- S3 1.198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Loower highs indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside
The currency pair picked up a bid at 1.1027 on Aug. 1 and jumped to 1.12 on Aug. 5. In the six trading days to Aug. 13, the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 10-DMA, 2-week old resistance-line
Despite forming similar to the ‘Doji’ candle on a daily chart, GBP/USD lags behind immediate upside barriers while taking rounds to 1.2060 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY holding its own just below 106 the figure in Tokyo's opening hour
USD/JPY traders in Asia are soaking up the mood from overnight and sitting on their hands in choppy market conditions. Yen is virtually unchanged on the session with a bearish tendency.
Gold: Bulls back on track for a break of 2019 highs
The price of the yellow metal has fliped back in a bullish trend, reversing losses seen in the prior session. The trend has been in development since a break above the 1450s and has been moving higher for the best part of August.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.