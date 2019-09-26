GBP/USD technical analysis: Drops to 2-week lows, now seems poised to test sub-1.2300 levels

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • On offers for the second consecutive session amid UK political uncertainties.
  • Break below 1.2340 confluence supports sets the stage for further weakness.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2380 region and has now drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session, also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five.
 
Given this week's rejection near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the overnight sharp intraday fall of around 150 pips now seems to suggest the emergence of fresh selling pressure and support prospects for additional weakness.
 
The pair has now slipped below the overnight swing lows, coinciding with confluence support comprising of 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1958-1.2583 recent strong bullish momentum.
 
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just drifted into the negative territory further reinforce the near-term bearish outlook amid the ongoing Brexit saga/UK political uncertainty.
 
However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and are on the verge of dropping into the oversold zone, warranting caution for traders before initiating any aggressive bearish positions.
 
Meanwhile, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent pullback from two-month tops and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2300 handle en-route 50% Fibo. level support near the 1.2275-70 region.

GBP/USD 4-hourly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2327
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2345
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.247
Daily SMA200 1.2736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.25
Previous Daily Low 1.2346
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2452
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

