GBP/USD technical analysis: Drops to 2-week lows, now seems poised to test sub-1.2300 levels

- On offers for the second consecutive session amid UK political uncertainties.
- Break below 1.2340 confluence supports sets the stage for further weakness.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2380 region and has now drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session, also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five.
Given this week's rejection near the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the overnight sharp intraday fall of around 150 pips now seems to suggest the emergence of fresh selling pressure and support prospects for additional weakness.
The pair has now slipped below the overnight swing lows, coinciding with confluence support comprising of 200-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1958-1.2583 recent strong bullish momentum.
This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just drifted into the negative territory further reinforce the near-term bearish outlook amid the ongoing Brexit saga/UK political uncertainty.
However, oscillators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and are on the verge of dropping into the oversold zone, warranting caution for traders before initiating any aggressive bearish positions.
Meanwhile, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent pullback from two-month tops and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2300 handle en-route 50% Fibo. level support near the 1.2275-70 region.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2345
|Daily SMA50
|1.2275
|Daily SMA100
|1.247
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2405
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers close to yearly lows as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, close to the yearly low of 1.0926. The greenback remains strong amid US-Sino trade uncertainty and Trump's troubles. US GDP and Draghi's speech are due.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart
The pair is trading in the red amid a marginal decline in the futures on the S&P 500 index. USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00.
Gold edges higher, holds steady above $1500 mark
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Forex Today: Dollar is King amid Trump's troubles and trade uncertainty ahead of US GDP
The US dollar consolidated its gains with EUR/USD hovering above the 2019 lows. Robert Kaplan, President of the Dallas branch of the Federal Reserve and a known dove, said that further cuts have diminishing returns.