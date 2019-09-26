GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable sidelined near 1.2340 price level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling rebounded from 2-weeks lows.
  • The market is trapped in a tight range near the 1.2340 level.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading in a downtrend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). GBP/USD is virtually unchanged as the market enters the second part of the New York session. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
GBP/USD is consolidating above the 1.2320 support while contained below the 1.2360 resistance and the 50 SMA. A break below 1.2320/1.2280 support zone can open the gates to the 1.2200 figure according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange rate is seesawing below the 1.2360 level and the 50 SMA on the 30-minute chart. In the absence of a breakdown below 1.2320, the market could probe the 1.2360/80 resistance zone. If broken the next level is seen at 1.2415 on the way up.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2348
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2345
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.247
Daily SMA200 1.2736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.25
Previous Daily Low 1.2346
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2452
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

