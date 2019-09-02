GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is steady near 1.2065, hugging daily lows following UK PM Johnson's statement

- The Cable is under pressure as the market is nearing the 2019 low.
- The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.2065, followed by 1.2035 support levels.
- UK PM Boris Johnson's statement: "We are leaving 31st Oct no ifs no buts".
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2061
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|1.2164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2153
|Daily SMA50
|1.235
|Daily SMA100
|1.2586
|Daily SMA200
|1.2765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2139
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2172
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2214
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2264
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near fresh two-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD is trading below closer to 1.0950, hitting the lowest since 2017. The US dollar continues gaining ground. US markets are closed for a holiday.
GBP/USD nears daily low as UK PM Johnson denies chances of an election
The UK PM stated that he plans to take the UK out of the Union by October 31st, “no ifs no buts,” adding he doesn’t want an election and believes neither the people do. Blamed MPs on damaging the UK’s position by voting against the government.
USD/JPY: market struggling for direction
The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.
Gold moves higher start of week as Brexit and trade wars keep markets in risk-off
Spot Gold prices have risen at the start of the week with plenty of uncertainty bounding its way around on the geopolitical front, including Hong Kong protests, Brexit and US/Sino trade wars.
US recession: With consumers showing fatigue, what is left to hold up the economy?
A consumer sentiment survey is showing signs of weakness. Consumption has held up the economy up while investment dragged it down. The chances of a recession are rising and that may weigh on the dollar.