GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable hits a new 2019 low at 1.2376 as the week comes to an end

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD hit a new 2019 low following the release of the better-than-expected US GDP data.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2388 and 1.2340, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 

Cable hit a new 2019 low while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the New York session, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized Q2 came in above expectations at 2.1% vs. 1.8% forecasts.

 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 

GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2388 support near the 2019 low. Bears want to reach 1.2340 and 1.2300 on the way down. Resistances are seen near 1.2435 and 1.2480, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2386
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 1.2455
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2522
Daily SMA50 1.2613
Daily SMA100 1.284
Daily SMA200 1.2862
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2518
Previous Daily Low 1.2437
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2487
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2389
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2585

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP

EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU

GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY steadies above 108.50, adds 100 pips for the week

USD/JPY steadies above 108.50, adds 100 pips for the week

The USD/JPY pair showed some wild swings during the early trading hours of the American session but didn't make a consistent-enough move in either direction and went into a consolidation phase above 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength

Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength

Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis. 

Gold News

BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone

BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone

Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  